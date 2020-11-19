Zoom's Head of Sales Operations Hilary Headlee Named One of Year's Top B2B Technologists in 2020 B2B Innovator Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanData , the leader in go-to-market operations solutions powering the modern revenue engine, today announced that Hilary Headlee, Head of Sales Operations and Enablement at Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), received a 2020 B2B Innovator Award in the category of Top B2B Technologists ,

Headlee and her team were recognized for deploying LeanData as part of a strategic lead-management initiative which played a critical role in Zoom's rapid response to incoming requests from around the world during the COVID crisis.

"Zoom is all about keeping people connected, but this mission took on a new level of imperative with the pandemic," said Headlee. "Suddenly people all over the world urgently needed a new way to safely maintain face-to-face interactions across so many important areas of their lives."

She added, "My team's top priority was making sure Zoom could quickly respond to everyone who reached out during this critical time – families, friends, schools, businesses, governments, hospitals, churches and so many others."

The global shift to remote interactions skyrocketed demand for Zoom's video-first unified communications platform, with daily meeting participants jumping from 10 million in December 2019 to 300 million by April 2020.

"Implementing LeanData's solution for automating lead-to-account matching and routing was foundational to our success in meeting unprecedented demand for our services," said Headlee. "It allowed us to scale our lead-management systems and processes with the speed and agility needed to help keep the world connected during this critical time."

To learn more, please read Zoom Uses LeanData to Manage and Scale Exponential Lead Growth .

Winners of the 2020 B2B Innovator Awards were recognized at the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange online industry event on October 26, 2020.

Hosted by Demand Gen Report and ABM In Action in partnership with Terminus and The Pedowitz Group, the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange (B2BSMX)is an educational industry event that unites FlipMyFunnel, REVTalks™ and the Demand Gen Summit — three successful programs targeting transformational approaches to customer engagement and revenue creation for B2B organizations — under one roof.

About LeanData

Standing at the center of CRM, LeanData's portfolio of go-to-market operations solutions support the highest-performing sales and marketing organizations, enabling them to close more deals and drive more revenue, faster. To learn more about LeanData's solutions for Lead-to-Account Matching, Routing and Engagement, visit leandata.com.

Contacts:

Ignacio Ramirez

Switch

[email protected]

+1 415.517.6708

Samantha Moore

LeanData

[email protected]

+1 408.712.0612

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zooms-head-of-sales-operations-hilary-headlee-named-one-of-years-top-b2b-technologists-in-2020-b2b-innovator-awards-301176745.html

SOURCE LeanData