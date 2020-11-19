ZK International Group Co., Ltd. Leads the Development of the New National Standards for Water Saving Design in Civil Building

WENZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) ("ZK International" or the "Company"), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, today announced the official approval of a new national standard for water conservation in China. The new standard that is going to be rolled out throughout China is referred as the "Water Saving Design Standards in Civil Building" (coded with GB 50555-2020) (the "Water Saving Design Standards"). This new national standard was promulgated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development ("MOHURD") and was jointly developed by ZK International and the China Architecture & Research Group.

Water conservation is one of the most critical problems in China and one which is only increasing in importance with continuing population growth and deteriorating effects of global warming. The heavy demand for domestic water use in municipal areas as well as the difficulties associated with building new reservoirs are also critical factors contribute to water shortages in municipal areas. Given such challenges, various government agencies in countries around the world are endeavoring to spread the concept of water conservation among their populaces. Consistent with this global trend, the MOHURD proposed the green building concept and introduced a group of design standards prioritize water conservation through high efficiency plumbing fixtures and building equipment designs. The Water Saving Design Standards are aimed to enforce standardized water saving designs for new construction, reconstruction and expansion projects across China.

The Technical Specification marks another national standard primarily developed by ZK International and is expected to effectively promote the water saving designs in the domestic market. ZK International has previously led or participated in the development of multiple national, industry, or group standards relating stainless steel and carbon steel pipes and fittings, including GB/T19228.2-2011, GB/T29038-2012, GB/T50378-2019, 10S407-2, CJ/T466-2014, CJ/T151-2016, CJ/T 152-2016, CJJ/T110-2017, CECS229:2008, and CECS 277:2010. The Company also participates in the development of other 17 national, industry, or group standards.

"With the establishment of these new national water standards which will be rolled out throughout China and as it becomes policy to use high efficiency plumbing fixtures and building equipment designs like those made by the Company, puts the Company in an excellent position to expand on its revenue and increase its customer base", states Mr. Huang the Chairman of the Company.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The Company owns 33 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee that is focused on supplying steel piping for the multi-billion dollar industries of Gas and Water sectors. ZK has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, including the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube", and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Emphasizing superior properties and durability of its steel piping, ZK International is providing a solution for the delivery of high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinkable water not only to the China market but also to international markets such as Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia.

