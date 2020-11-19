AvantorÂ® Opens New Biorepository Facility in Europe to Support Growing Demand for Scientific Research and Clinical Trial Sample Storage

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, today opened its new biorepository and sample archiving facility in Europe. Strategically located near the international airport in Frankfurt, Germany, the new facility enables researchers to have access to their samples for future research and analysis, or study validation, within 24 hours.

"The number of clinical trials to support research and development (R&D) of therapeutic modalities continues to grow rapidly across the globe. The associated samples and research materials require meticulous care and processing to ensure the validity of the clinical trial," said Christophe Couturier, Executive Vice President, Services at Avantor. "This critical need for speed and agility is only reinforced by the COVID-19 pandemic and the race to ensure safe and efficacious therapies – whether by testing previous discoveries or innovating new ones. Avantor can store samples at the end of a trial, and as vaccine production ramps up, we will be able to support manufacturers with their Bulk Drug Substance storage.

Couturier added, "We're proud of our more than 40-year biorepository heritage, during which Avantor has stored more than 100 million research assets and never failed to return one. It's another example of how Avantor sets science in motion to create a better world."

Avantor's new biorepository and archiving facility in Germany has earned the internationally recognized DGNB "Gold" certification for sustainable construction, which helps to reduce cost intensive risks, while focusing on ecology, economy and sociocultural issues. This new facility complements the Company's U.S. landmark campus located in Leesburg, Va. and its other campus near Nice, France.

