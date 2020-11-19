Seabourn Offers More Details On "The Club and Sky Bar" For The Line's New Expedition Vessels, With Special Design Touches Inspired By Adventure

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the ultra-luxury resort at sea, is revealing details about The Club, an idyllic setting for guests to mix and mingle, eat and drink, and tap their toes to good music in some of the most remote corners of the globe. The Club is being designed by hospitality design icon Adam D. Tihany for Seabourn's two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition vessels, which will make its debut with the launch of Seabourn Venture in 2021 and follow on the yet-unnamed sister expedition ship in 2022.

A popular lounge across the Seabourn fleet, The Club on the expedition ships features expansive windows, making it an ideal spot to watch the amazing scenery and wildlife in the various destinations the ships will visit around the globe. The space includes an extraordinary sushi experience, offering a variety of hand-prepared sushi bites freshly made to order every evening.

"Adam has seamlessly adapted the essence of our popular Club into our new expedition ships allowing guests a breathtaking ocean-front experience," noted Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "Drawing inspiration from the destinations we will explore in the most remote corners of the globe, Tihany has perfectly captured the spirit of adventure that is central to expedition."

In keeping with the spirit of the expedition vessels, Tihany fashioned new design touches using brilliant hues of blue and green inspired by the deep-sea and unique art displays, including a coral-inspired mural that extends the feeling of the lounge to its outdoor Sky Bar.

With The Club's location on Deck 9, guests will enter past a series of prominent artworks inspired by nature that set the tone for the experience inside. Abstract coral shapes will be combined throughout to create dynamic, geometric patterns on the royal blue carpet as well as embedded in-ceiling lights overhead. Other distinctive details include an impressive water-vapor fireplace set like buried treasure at the center of the venue, and a dedicated stage and dance floor for live performances. In addition, The Club will welcome guests to sit back and enjoy lounge chairs from the signature Tihany Design Venture collection, as well as in comfortable banquette seating. Colorful decorative pillows arrayed with playful sea-inspired patterns will add to the youthful energy and inviting warmth of the space.

In The Club, a sushi chef will be stationed behind a stone-topped, wood-and-antique-mirrored counter, serving fresh sushi bites and unique sake offerings from a bountiful display. Outside, the aft deck of the lounge will feature The Sky Bar, with drinks served over a paneled teak bar and two whirlpools for taking soothing dips at each corner of the deck, providing dramatic views of the surrounding environment. This, too, is a distinction for the expedition ships, as The Sky Bar overlooks the pool deck on other Seabourn vessels. Beyond sushi and sake, The Club will offer custom-crafted cocktails and fine wines served at cocktail hour, and live music before and after dinner.

Seabourn Venture and its sister expedition ship will feature 132 luxurious oceanfront veranda suites. Further information on the new ships, suites and public spaces of the ship can be found here. More details about other dining, social venues and public spaces will continue to be revealed in the coming months. Itineraries for the first season of travel aboard Seabourn Venture are now open for booking on the Seabourn website with maiden voyages to Norway for a chance to experience the Northern Lights in Winter 2022.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. Our all-inclusive, boutique ships offer: all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships coming in 2021 and 2022.

Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive expedition cruising vacations are known for:

Purpose-built expedition ships, PC6 ice-strengthened hull, with advanced maneuvering technology for superior stability, safety and comfort

World-class Expedition Team, delivering immersive experiences

All veranda, all ocean-front suites luxuriously appointed

Handcrafted itineraries developed for the expedition traveler to the most coveted and familiar remote destinations in the world

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Inclusive expedition experiences with Zodiacs, bikes, scuba diving and snorkeling

Optional expedition experiences with kayaks and custom-built, 6-guest submarines giving the option to extend your expedition further for greater ocean exploration**

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Open bridge policy*, hosted by members of the Expedition Team providing firsthand access to the ship's command center and officers navigating your journey

World-class dining venues are all complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Meticulous and purposeful adventurers' resort at sea designed for the luxury traveler with unique attributes and spaces to enhance your experience

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program**

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program** Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*At the Captain's discretion

** Optional programs, for additional charge

