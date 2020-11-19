Southwest Airlines Brings New Flights Across The Map For Warm Breaks In The Winter And Spring Season As Low As $49 One-Way

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today published initial flight schedules to bring sun-seekers to two new coastal destinations in the Southeast: Sarasota/Bradenton service begins Feb. 14, 2021, and Savannah/Hilton Head service begins March 11, 2021. Southwest Airlines® will also fly nonstop between Long Beach, Calif., and Honolulu once daily beginning March 11, 2021, opening a fifth gateway in California for Southwest Customers moving between the mainland and the Hawaiian Islands. Also beginning that same day, March 11, 2021, the carrier will fly once daily between Orange County/Santa Ana (SNA) and both Puerto Vallarta, and Los Cabos in Mexico, resuming international service on Southwest from the LA Basin.

"We're deploying our planes and People to more places that our Customers have desired visiting this coming winter and spring break season," said Andrew Watterson, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. "Whether dusted with snow or basking in sun, wide-open spaces continue to hold an appeal for all kinds of travelers, all across the map. With Southwest, travelers will experience our unique combination of flexible policies, value, and Hospitality to everyone onboard as they travel to or from their winter getaway."

SARASOTA/BRADENTON SERVICE BEGINS FEB. 14, 2021

Southwest is in its 25th year of serving the Sunshine State. Sarasota/Bradenton will be the carrier's 10th airport in Florida, initially serving Customers across the country through four nonstop routes: Baltimore/Washington, Chicago (Midway), Houston (Hobby), and Nashville, all starting Feb. 14, 2021. This service is available for purchase now on Southwest.com:

Fly daily between Sarasota/Bradenton and: Initial service nonstop each day up to: One-way fare as low as: Baltimore/Washington 3 flights each way $89 Chicago (Midway) 2 flights each way $89 Houston (Hobby) 1 flight each way $69 Nashville 2 flights each way $69

The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD SERVICE BEGINS MARCH 11, 2021

Southwest is adding more service in Georgia. Savannah/Hilton Head will link to the carrier's growing network through five nonstop routes: Baltimore/Washington, Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Houston (Hobby), and Nashville, all starting March 11, 2021. This service is available for purchase now on Southwest.com:

Fly daily between Savannah/Hilton Head and: Initial service nonstop each day up to: One-way fare as low as: Baltimore/Washington 2 flights each way $49 Chicago (Midway) 1 flight each way $79 Dallas (Love Field) 1 flight each way $79 Houston (Hobby) 1 flight each way $79 Nashville 1 flight each way $49

The number of seats, days, and markets for these fares are limited. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

LONG BEACH TO BECOME SOUTHWEST AIRLINES GATEWAY TO HAWAII

Southwest Airlines will add Long Beach Airport to a list of California airports including Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento, and San Diego, in offering service nonstop to the Hawaiian Islands every day. Once daily service between Long Beach and Honolulu begins March 11, 2021, with one-way fares as low as $69. Seats, days, and markets are limited. Blackout dates apply. See a full list of fares, fare rules, and terms and conditions below and at Southwest.com.

ORANGE COUNTY TO LOS CABOS AND PUERTO VALLARTA DAILY, NONSTOP

Southwest Airlines will reinstate international service from Orange County/Santa Ana on March 11, 2021, with once daily service to both Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FARE RULES

Purchase today through Nov. 25, 2020, 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Continental U.S. travel valid Feb. 14, 2021, through April 11, 2021. Travel to/from Savannah/Hilton Head valid March 11, 2021, through April 11, 2021. Travel continental U.S. to/from Hawaii valid March 11, 2021, through April 8, 2021. Travel from continental U.S. to Hawaii blacked out Feb. 11, 2021, through Feb. 14, 2021; March 19, 2021, through March 20, 2021; March 26, 2021, through March 28, 2021; and April 1, 2021, through April 3, 2021. Travel to continental U.S. from Hawaii blacked out Feb. 19, 2021, through Feb. 21, 2021; March 27, 2021, through March 28, 2021; and April 2, 2021, through April 5, 2021. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to Sarasota is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Sarasota is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Travel continental U.S. to/from Hawaii is valid Monday through Thursday. Fares valid on nonstop service where indicated; if not indicated, fares are valid on single connecting service. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away® fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. If combining with other fares, the most restrictive fare's rules apply. Sale fares may be available on other days of week, but that's not guaranteed. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled departure. Failure to cancel prior to departure will result in forfeiture of remaining funds on the reservation. Any change in itinerary may result in an increase in fare. Standby travel may require an upgrade to the Anytime fare depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. Offer applies only to published, scheduled service.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers in 2019. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In early 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii, and Cozumel, Mexico. Southwest will begin service to two new seasonal destinations in Colorado, Steamboat Springs and Montrose (Telluride and Crested Butte) on Dec. 19, 2020. In addition to Sarasota/Bradenton and Savannah, new service in the first half of 2021 will bring Southwest to Chicago (O'Hare), Houston (Bush Intercontinental), Colorado Springs, and Jackson, Miss.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees wellbeing and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, face covering requirements for Customers and Employees, and capping the number of passengers on every flight to allow middle seats to remain open through Nov. 30, 2020. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-brings-new-flights-across-the-map-for-warm-breaks-in-the-winter-and-spring-season-as-low-as-49-one-way-301177390.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.