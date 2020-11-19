  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) CEO & President of EWI Inc. Michael J Brown Sold $5.5 million of Shares

November 19, 2020 | About: EEFT -1.07%

CEO & President of EWI Inc. of Euronet Worldwide Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J Brown (insider trades) sold 42,362 shares of EEFT on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $129.41 a share. The total sale was $5.5 million.

Euronet Worldwide Inc is an electronic payments provider. It offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutional, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Euronet Worldwide Inc has a market cap of $6.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $128.63 with a P/E ratio of 262.52 and P/S ratio of 2.81. Euronet Worldwide Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Euronet Worldwide Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Euronet Worldwide Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, Money Transfer Division Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of EEFT stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $130.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.4% since.
  • CEO & President of EWI Inc. Michael J Brown sold 42,362 shares of EEFT stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $129.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.6% since.
  • CEO & President of EWI Inc. Michael J Brown sold 53,692 shares of EEFT stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $123.55. The price of the stock has increased by 4.11% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP - CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of EEFT stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $121.22. The price of the stock has increased by 6.11% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EEFT, click here

