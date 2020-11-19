  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Oracle Corp, Sells PepsiCo Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Johnson & Johnson

November 19, 2020 | About: SCHP +0.13% SPY +0.33% ORCL +0.08% TSLA +2.81% JNJ -0.38% MCD -0.24% PEP +0.02% SLY +0.02%

Investment company Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Oracle Corp, Tesla Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Johnson & Johnson, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hamilton Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hamilton+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hamilton Capital Management, Inc.
  1. ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 1,580,916 shares, 32.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37%
  2. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHE) - 2,295,507 shares, 23.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
  3. SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE) - 1,288,774 shares, 14.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14%
  4. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 740,587 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 44,798 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $355.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 662 shares as of .

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,464 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $496.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 468 shares as of .

Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP)

Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 42.19%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 75,276 shares as of .

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SLY)

Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $56.9 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $61.92.

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 23.34%. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. still held 1,389 shares as of .

Reduced: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 21.95%. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $213.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. still held 1,010 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Hamilton Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

