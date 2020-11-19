Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Oracle Corp, Sells PepsiCo Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Johnson & Johnson

Investment company Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Oracle Corp, Tesla Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Johnson & Johnson, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPY, ORCL, TSLA,
- Added Positions: SCHP, GBIL, VOO, IVV, VIG, ITW,
- Reduced Positions: IEMG, SCHE, XLE, SHV, SCHO, LANC, IWB, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, BRK.B, JNJ, MCD, ABT, ABBV, APD, MRK, MA, CMCSA, ACN,
- Sold Out: PEP, SLY,
- ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 1,580,916 shares, 32.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHE) - 2,295,507 shares, 23.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
- SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE) - 1,288,774 shares, 14.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 740,587 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 44,798 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $355.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 662 shares as of .New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,464 shares as of .New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $496.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 468 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHP)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 42.19%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 75,276 shares as of .Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SLY)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $56.9 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $61.92.Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 23.34%. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. still held 1,389 shares as of .Reduced: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 21.95%. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $213.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Hamilton Capital Management, Inc. still held 1,010 shares as of .
