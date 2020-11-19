Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) COO Sanjay C Shah Sold $2 million of Shares

COO of Beyond Meat Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sanjay C Shah (insider trades) sold 14,956 shares of BYND on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $132.09 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Beyond Meat Inc has a market cap of $8.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $139.11 with and P/S ratio of 21.71. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Beyond Meat Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Sanjay C Shah sold 8,710 shares of BYND stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $125.68. The price of the stock has increased by 10.69% since.

Chief Growth Officer Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of BYND stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $156.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.15% since.

Chief People Officer Cari Soto sold 104 shares of BYND stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $150.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.32% since.

General Counsel, Secretary Teri L Witteman sold 294 shares of BYND stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $150. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.26% since.

