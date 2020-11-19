Is It Possible for Small Investors to Do Well?

The financial universe is dominated by large institutions: hedge funds, pension funds, big banks, governments, central banks, sophisticated trading houses - the list goes on and on. In such an environment, it's easy to lose hope as an average investor and conclude that there is no chance of gaining an edge over these financial giants. Such sentiment is misplaced, however.

There are plenty of tools at your disposal

A commonly cited argument for why small investors don't stand a chance against the top dogs is that "algorithms and computers have ruined markets." While it is true that large institutions have devoted a lot of intellectual and computing power in recent decades, there are tools available for the average Joe too. Stock screeners like the ones here at GuruFocus can help you quickly filter out stocks that have weak financials so that you can spend more time analyzing the ones that actually might be undervalued. You will probably never be able to beat a high frequency trading program on speed, but you can still think critically and make good long-term investing decisions.

Underpriced assets aren't going anywhere

There are still plenty of opportunities in the market today. In fact, the presence of institutional investors is often the main source of opportunity. For instance, there are cases in which a large investor might buy or sell assets regardless of price. Notable examples include pension funds that have to rebalance their portfolio by the end of a quarter and index funds that have to buy a stock that has just been included in the index.

In both of these cases, buying or selling will take place irrespective of whether it is a good decision from a valuation standpoint. Additionally, human psychology will continue to be the driving force behind market cycles. The presence of computerized trading has not erased the ups and downs caused by greed and fear - if anything, they have exacerbated them.

Investing isn't easy. It never has been. But there's no reason to believe that average investors can't continue to do well in 2020 and beyond. They have done so in the past, and they will likely be able to do so again.

