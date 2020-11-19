  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2639)  | Author's Website |

Horizon Kinetics Trims Texas Pacific, Icahn Enterprises Positions

Firm's largest sales of the 3rd quarter

November 19, 2020 | About: TPL -0.76% IEP -0.82% SVXY +0.91% WPM -2.65% HHC -0.01% LSXMK +0.35%

Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio)'s Horizon Kinetics sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

Texas Pacific Land Trust

The firm reduced its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 3.4%. The trade had an impact of -1.26% on the portfolio.

10b8a0be97d1c96379f63eeb399779e9.png

The company, which sells, leases and manages land, has a market cap of $4.45 billion and an enterprise value of $4.14 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 41.87% and return on assets of 35.53% are outperforming 95% of companies in its industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 105.89 is above the industry median of 0.4.

The company's largest guru shareholders are Stahl with 21.18% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37% of outstanding shares each.

Icahn Enterprises

The Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) position was trimmed by 24.99%, impacting the portfolio by -0.46%.

369ac8baeeb0a8c309d515a79d207849.png

The provider of diversified business services has a market cap of $12 billion and an enterprise value of $17 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -43.8% and return on assets of -8.17% are underperforming 87% of companies in the conglomerates industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio 1.08 is above the industry median of 0.44.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Carl Icahn (Trades, Portfolio) with 92.03% of outstanding shares, followed by Stahl with 0.34%.

ProShares Trust II

The firm reduced curbed its position in ProShares Trust II (SVXY) by 20.85%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.35%.

886bb501beaa476aa04bb9055b0c22da.png

Wheaton Precious Metals

The firm cut its Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) holding by 6.55%, impacting the portfolio by -0.31%.

81035ef27151e62203d879f321f9853d.png

The precious metal streaming company has a market cap of $18.47 billion and an enterprise value of $18.75 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.03% and return on assets of 6.96% are outperforming 87% of companies in the metals and mining industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.43 is below the industry median of 17.19.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.08% of outstanding shares, followed by Stahl with 0.61% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.58%.

Howard Hughes

The investment firm reduced its Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE:HHC) position by 12.38%. The trade had an impact of -0.26% on the portfolio.

672c72a5a18107e60ba4adfd7d3ffa28.png

The real estate company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and an enterprise value of $7.32 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -0.6% and return on assets of -0.24% are underperforming 70% of companies in the real estate industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.2 is below the industry median of 0.27.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) with 19.87% of outstanding shares, followed by Stahl with 1.73%.

Liberty SiriusXM

The investment firm reduced its position in Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) by 13.98%. The trade had an impact of -0.23% on the portfolio.

57df4bb08f98b657d98bc350bf0104e3.png

The provider of satellite radio services has a market cap of $16.34 billion and an enterprise value of $32.47 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 2.58% and return on assets of 0.83% are outperforming 59% of companies in the diversified media industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.01 is below the industry median of 0.9.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 12.69% of outstanding shares, followed by Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.71%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)