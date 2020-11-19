Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp Buys Repare Therapeutics Inc, ADC Therapeutics SA, Epizyme Inc

Investment company Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Repare Therapeutics Inc, ADC Therapeutics SA, Epizyme Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp. As of 2020Q3, Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp owns 10 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 2,388,337 shares, 22.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR) - 3,370,982 shares, 21.06% of the total portfolio.
- Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) - 3,898,422 shares, 20.36% of the total portfolio.
- Epizyme Inc (EPZM) - 2,854,737 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.44%
- Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) - 308,686 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio.
Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp initiated holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $33.92, with an estimated average price of $26.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.59%. The holding were 2,388,337 shares as of .New Purchase: ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)
Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp initiated holding in ADC Therapeutics SA. The purchase prices were between $32.87 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 539,648 shares as of .Added: Epizyme Inc (EPZM)
Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp added to a holding in Epizyme Inc by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $13.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 2,854,737 shares as of .
