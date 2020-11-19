  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp Buys Repare Therapeutics Inc, ADC Therapeutics SA, Epizyme Inc

November 19, 2020 | About: EPZM +0.35% RPTX +0.07% ADCT +0.66%

Investment company Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Repare Therapeutics Inc, ADC Therapeutics SA, Epizyme Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp. As of 2020Q3, Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp owns 10 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP
  1. Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 2,388,337 shares, 22.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR) - 3,370,982 shares, 21.06% of the total portfolio.
  3. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) - 3,898,422 shares, 20.36% of the total portfolio.
  4. Epizyme Inc (EPZM) - 2,854,737 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.44%
  5. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) - 308,686 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX)

Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp initiated holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $33.92, with an estimated average price of $26.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.59%. The holding were 2,388,337 shares as of .

New Purchase: ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)

Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp initiated holding in ADC Therapeutics SA. The purchase prices were between $32.87 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 539,648 shares as of .

Added: Epizyme Inc (EPZM)

Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp added to a holding in Epizyme Inc by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $13.42. The stock is now traded at around $11.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 2,854,737 shares as of .



