Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, sells PROSHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC owns 609 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLB, XLRE, SRLN, IEF, IUSB, VOT, TLT, NUS, SIVR, PII, OKE, WNC, GOLD, GPC, PAGS, VRTX, GWW, BLW, EMN, DDOG, VLO, MKC, DOG, ACI, FDT, ENPH, TROW, PANW, NAVI, AMP, INTU, FAST, MSM, STLD, BBY, EV, IRM, SEDG, KEY, HRB, RGP, KR, PE, MGM, FCX, PBCT, DOV, BUD, RYT, WMB, AOR, PHM, MSB, PENN, VOX, XOP, IGV, ICLR, DPZ, NUE, SPG, RING, UMPQ, CHD, TWST, ATVI, DOCU, CRWD, PSTH, CSB, SPLK, IPG, DAL, BSGM, USA, XLF, PSEC, ERC, SND,

AGG, XLE, PHB, SPDW, LQD, IWD, MBB, COST, JNK, GLD, GOOGL, SCHR, V, SDY, ADBE, PYPL, FB, JPM, NKE, SPSB, DHR, SPY, MSFT, VWO, FIXD, SMDV, XOM, LOW, MDY, USMV, TSN, AMZN, PGX, GDXJ, PG, FTSM, NVDA, HD, LMT, WMT, SLY, IAU, HYLS, GDX, UNP, TXN, AMGN, SBUX, SPLG, TDOC, CMA, ABBV, MO, PSLV, VGR, PFG, GSY, IGSB, INTC, VEEV, IWO, SPTL, IEI, TTD, USB, NOW, PAYX, PFE, DOW, BRK.B, BABA, GUNR, PSX, SHV, ECL, XLV, DFS, ACN, UNH, LMBS, GS, VONG, JLL, VBR, FEN, BA, VCSH, MMM, EXPE, TSLA, ROK, DG, QCOM, HBAN, PEP, LUV, FTC, CSCO, FIF, SCHD, TGT, TSCO, CE, UITB, DGX, FTA, EMR, BLK, ACWV, CWB, SJNK, UNM, ZM, AMD, BEN, SCHP, ALL, XMLV, KMI, UFPI, NSC, EW, DUK, VIG, SJM, CSX, AZN, XLY, IHD, VUG, GE, BAC, AVGO, PPL, POOL, IBM, SPMD, IWM, NEAR, TDIV, F, QQQX, ARKK, XEL, PRU, CORP, EEMV, EBAY, VTV, HYG, SPEM, FTCS, XYL, FVL, BMY, HFRO, GILD, KLAC, LLY, FEM, XSLV, GOOG, EMLP, IVV, IVW, SPSM, DD, IYR, SPTS, EFAV, SYY, INCY, NOBL, VO, HYLB, AKBA, EAD, SCHH, AXP, WDAY, SHW, ARCC, VOD, AGNC, MPW, HDV, PM, TWLO, IXUS, GOVT, NIO, ETN, IGIB, DGRO, VYM, VZ, IYY, JPST, BNDX, EFG, UTF, ETY, DIA, MRK, TSM, SHOP, CCL, C, ESGU, VTI, FPE, AEP, XT, VCIT, Reduced Positions: SH, XLK, QQQ, FTSL, FLOT, XLC, IHI, VV, HYS, CVX, SPYG, BKLN, MINT, DKNG, PID, VCR, VB, IBB, PFF, AAPL, WBA, SPYV, SHY, AIT, BAB, FDN, ROST, ITB, MDYG, FBT, QYLD, BRO, SCHX, CTR, VOO, GIS, CLX, SLYG, TJX, ORCL, EHT, QUAL, ABC, RTX, VIGI, OKTA, ES, CL, MCHP, BAH, GBIL, SLYV, SWKS, PAYC, MDT, RPG, SPYD, CMCSA, SCHG, QTEC, CMF, WFC, XLU, IJH, GD, PTLC, XLP, FFTY, MTUM, MCD, CAT, OUSA, FXL, IEMG, BX, LHX, CRM, BOND, TD, MUB, BDX, BLV, CVS, VEA, SCHA, EMB, MED, HON, SGEN, CVA, CB, NFLX, IWR, SPHD, DLS, SCHO, OTIS, SUB, NEE, NVS, BSV, O, WELL, IWS, PIE, PNC, NVCR, NTES, D, WEC, IWP, FDS, BP, FIS, IP, ETW, CARR, LIN, BKNG, BHP, FISV, CEF, BAX, SCZ, VFC, RDVY, FDX, COP, NDAQ, RSP, NTEC, EBS, DVY, SCHE, NLY, ROKU, SCHW, IJR, REFR, EXAS, VNQ, MDLZ, SPLV, SO, WPC, BOE, REGL, SMM, SCHM, TWTR, EPD, FUN, TOTL, ET, TELL, SCHF, KMB, IAGG, VSS, IEFA, OXSQ, CI, HSIC, EFA, AMT, DE, BIDU, REGN, SYK, ESGE, TTWO, VRSK, ETG, GLW, JHB, JD, CME, AB, GSK, IWF, DIAX, AMAT, MRO, CTVA, URG, SNPS, KHC,

For the details of Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kingsview+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 449,521 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.36% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 320,958 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 165,028 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,940 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 108,550 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.33%

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $69.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 97,459 shares as of .

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $35.65. The stock is now traded at around $37.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 162,755 shares as of .

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.15, with an estimated average price of $44.33. The stock is now traded at around $45.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 59,511 shares as of .

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $120.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,315 shares as of .

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $54.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,226 shares as of .

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $166.29 and $188.98, with an estimated average price of $176.21. The stock is now traded at around $196.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,362 shares as of .

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 78.04%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 320,958 shares as of .

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 2703.29%. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 166,964 shares as of .

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII by 37.39%. The purchase prices were between $18.17 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 857,662 shares as of .

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 146.77%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $32.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 186,449 shares as of .

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $137.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 88,663 shares as of .

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 285.49%. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $130.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 34,401 shares as of .

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $23.73 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $25.06.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $155.67 and $199.13, with an estimated average price of $173.63.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term. The sale prices were between $21.64 and $23.51, with an estimated average price of $22.79.

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 87.2%. The sale prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $18.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC still held 97,510 shares as of .

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 50.74%. The sale prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $121.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC still held 121,340 shares as of .

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24.33%. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $292.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC still held 108,550 shares as of .

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 82.54%. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $46.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.81%. Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC still held 36,716 shares as of .

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 79.41%. The sale prices were between $50.39 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.57. The stock is now traded at around $50.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC still held 31,236 shares as of .

Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 72.63%. The sale prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC still held 41,311 shares as of .