Ecofin Ltd Buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, GDS Holdings, Sells TerraForm Power Inc, Sunrun Inc, Lyft Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Ecofin Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, GDS Holdings, FirstEnergy Corp, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, sells TerraForm Power Inc, Sunrun Inc, Lyft Inc, Essential Utilities Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ecofin Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Ecofin Ltd owns 34 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BEPC, GDS, KCAC, XEL, CWEN, ES, NFE, BLDP,
- Added Positions: BEP, EIX, FE, AY, ADSK, NEE, CVA, TEL, WCN, SRE, D,
- Reduced Positions: RUN, WM, LYFT, TT, EXC, NEP, AEP,
- Sold Out: TERP, WTRG,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 12 Warning Signs with BEP. Click here to check it out.
- BEP 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BEP
- Peter Lynch Chart of BEP
For the details of ECOFIN LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ecofin+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ECOFIN LTD
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 381,692 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
- Edison International (EIX) - 313,698 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.75%
- Exelon Corp (EXC) - 402,013 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
- Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) - 225,932 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.23%
- Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) - 1,487,672 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 178,904 shares as of .New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71.1 and $88.96, with an estimated average price of $80.09. The stock is now traded at around $87.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 44,933 shares as of .New Purchase: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp (KCAC)
Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $15.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 46,464 shares as of .New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.24 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.19. The stock is now traded at around $68.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,919 shares as of .New Purchase: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)
Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $29.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,222 shares as of .New Purchase: Eversource Energy (ES)
Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $88.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,110 shares as of .Added: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)
Ecofin Ltd added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 225,932 shares as of .Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Ecofin Ltd added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 198,679 shares as of .Added: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)
Ecofin Ltd added to a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $30.91, with an estimated average price of $29.23. The stock is now traded at around $32.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 145,014 shares as of .Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Ecofin Ltd added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $257.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,463 shares as of .Sold Out: TerraForm Power Inc (TERP)
Ecofin Ltd sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Ecofin Ltd sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $38.53 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $42.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of ECOFIN LTD. Also check out:
1. ECOFIN LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. ECOFIN LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ECOFIN LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ECOFIN LTD keeps buying