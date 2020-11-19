Ecofin Ltd Buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, GDS Holdings, Sells TerraForm Power Inc, Sunrun Inc, Lyft Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Ecofin Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, GDS Holdings, FirstEnergy Corp, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, sells TerraForm Power Inc, Sunrun Inc, Lyft Inc, Essential Utilities Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ecofin Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Ecofin Ltd owns 34 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BEPC, GDS, KCAC, XEL, CWEN, ES, NFE, BLDP,

BEPC, GDS, KCAC, XEL, CWEN, ES, NFE, BLDP, Added Positions: BEP, EIX, FE, AY, ADSK, NEE, CVA, TEL, WCN, SRE, D,

BEP, EIX, FE, AY, ADSK, NEE, CVA, TEL, WCN, SRE, D, Reduced Positions: RUN, WM, LYFT, TT, EXC, NEP, AEP,

RUN, WM, LYFT, TT, EXC, NEP, AEP, Sold Out: TERP, WTRG,

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 381,692 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Edison International (EIX) - 313,698 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.75% Exelon Corp (EXC) - 402,013 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) - 225,932 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.23% Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) - 1,487,672 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%

Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 178,904 shares as of .

Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71.1 and $88.96, with an estimated average price of $80.09. The stock is now traded at around $87.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 44,933 shares as of .

Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $15.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 46,464 shares as of .

Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.24 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.19. The stock is now traded at around $68.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,919 shares as of .

Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $29.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,222 shares as of .

Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $88.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,110 shares as of .

Ecofin Ltd added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 225,932 shares as of .

Ecofin Ltd added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 198,679 shares as of .

Ecofin Ltd added to a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $30.91, with an estimated average price of $29.23. The stock is now traded at around $32.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 145,014 shares as of .

Ecofin Ltd added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $257.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,463 shares as of .

Ecofin Ltd sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Ecofin Ltd sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $38.53 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $42.94.