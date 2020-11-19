  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ecofin Ltd Buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, GDS Holdings, Sells TerraForm Power Inc, Sunrun Inc, Lyft Inc

November 19, 2020 | About: BEP -0.25% FE +1.72% AY -4.57% ADSK +1.85% BEPC -0.39% GDS -1.15% KCAC +10.44% XEL -1.63% CWEN +0.07% ES -1.74% TERP +0% WTRG -0.28%

London, X0, based Investment company Ecofin Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, GDS Holdings, FirstEnergy Corp, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, sells TerraForm Power Inc, Sunrun Inc, Lyft Inc, Essential Utilities Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ecofin Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Ecofin Ltd owns 34 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ECOFIN LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ecofin+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ECOFIN LTD
  1. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 381,692 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  2. Edison International (EIX) - 313,698 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.75%
  3. Exelon Corp (EXC) - 402,013 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
  4. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) - 225,932 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.23%
  5. Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) - 1,487,672 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 178,904 shares as of .

New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71.1 and $88.96, with an estimated average price of $80.09. The stock is now traded at around $87.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 44,933 shares as of .

New Purchase: Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp (KCAC)

Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $22.5, with an estimated average price of $15.05. The stock is now traded at around $19.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 46,464 shares as of .

New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.24 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.19. The stock is now traded at around $68.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,919 shares as of .

New Purchase: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $29.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,222 shares as of .

New Purchase: Eversource Energy (ES)

Ecofin Ltd initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $88.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,110 shares as of .

Added: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Ecofin Ltd added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 64.23%. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $56.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 225,932 shares as of .

Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Ecofin Ltd added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 198,679 shares as of .

Added: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (AY)

Ecofin Ltd added to a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $30.91, with an estimated average price of $29.23. The stock is now traded at around $32.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 145,014 shares as of .

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Ecofin Ltd added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 36.10%. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $257.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,463 shares as of .

Sold Out: TerraForm Power Inc (TERP)

Ecofin Ltd sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

Ecofin Ltd sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $38.53 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $42.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of ECOFIN LTD. Also check out:

1. ECOFIN LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. ECOFIN LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ECOFIN LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ECOFIN LTD keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)