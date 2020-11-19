  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Biogen, Inc. (BIIB) on Behalf of Investors

November 19, 2020


Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Biogen, Inc. (“Biogen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: [url="]BIIB[/url]) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.



Biogen develops therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. One of its product candidates is aducanumab (BIIB037), an investigational human monoclonal antibody studied for use as a treatment for early Alzheimer’s disease.



On October 22, 2019, the Company announced that it would seek regulatory approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for aducanumab “based on a new analysis, conducted by Biogen in consultation with the FDA, of a larger dataset from the Phase 3 clinical studies that were discontinued in March 2019 following a futility analysis.” According to Biogen, the new analysis “show[ed] that aducanumab is pharmacologically and clinically active as determined by dose-dependent effects in reducing brain amyloid and in reducing clinical decline as assessed by the pre-specified primary endpoint Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB).”



On November 6, 2020, Reuters reported that an FDA panel found it “cannot ignore unsuccessful trial data on Biogen Alzheimer’s drug.” The panel had also “voted that an earlier-stage study does not offer supportive evidence of Biogen’s application for the drug, aducanumab.”



On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $92.64 per share, or 28%, to close at $236.26 per share on November 9, 2020, thereby injuring investors.



If you purchased Biogen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at [url="]www.howardsmithlaw.com[/url].



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005378/en/


