  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace

November 19, 2020 | About: PTVCA -2.32% PTVCB +3.11%

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance has launched the Protective Marketplace, a unique platform providing top safety and risk management resources all in one place. The Protective Marketplace can be reached at marketplace.protectiveinsurance.com.

The rapid growth of safety solutions for the trucking industry has made the job of fleet safety manager both easier and more difficult. The tools available help improve safety and make companies more efficient; however, finding the right tool for the job can be a challenge.

The Protective Marketplace, powered by Roadz, provides fleet safety managers with a digital marketplace to research and buy third-party solutions through an integrated and seamless experience.

“This new capability speaks to where we’re going as an organization – this is focused on making the roads, and people, safer,” said Harry Storck, Director, Risk Controls. “We are enabling efficient access to impactful safety solutions, increasing the value Protective delivers to clients and prospective clients.”

The types of resources available through the Protective Marketplace include:

• Distracted Driving • Driver Gamification
• Driver Behavior • Roadside Assistance
• Camera & ADAS • Asset Tracking
• Driver Training • Regulatory Compliance
• HR Solutions

The Protective Marketplace is a way to connect customers to products and services that can improve safety and reduce liability. Protective is the only insurance provider offering this marketplace.

About Protective Insurance
Based in Carmel, Indiana, Protective Insurance Company is a property-casualty insurer specializing in transportation and workers’ compensation through its underwriting companies, Protective Insurance Company and Sagamore Insurance Company. With a 90-year tradition of delivering the highest-quality, customized insurance products, Protective Insurance Company offers coverages for trucking fleets, workers’ compensation, and independent contractors through its agency partners retail distribution channels and program businesses. For more information, visit www.protectiveinsurance.com.

About Roadz
Based in Palo Alto, California, Roadz connects commercial fleets to an ecosystem of smart fleet solutions through a data-enabled marketplace. Roadz marketplace can be embedded into the existing customer portals of telematics service providers, insurance carriers, fleet management companies, vehicle manufacturers and others to enable their fleet customers to discover, buy and use smart fleet solutions to achieve their goals. For more information visit www.roadz.com.

Media Contact
Danielle Marsh
VP, Marketing & Communications
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODA4OTQ2NyMzODM2NDY0IzIwMTg5MjU=
9e1e2d10-c16c-4211-810d-9134104d286d

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)