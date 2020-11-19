Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance has launched the Protective Marketplace, a unique platform providing top safety and risk management resources all in one place. The Protective Marketplace can be reached at marketplace.protectiveinsurance.com.



The rapid growth of safety solutions for the trucking industry has made the job of fleet safety manager both easier and more difficult. The tools available help improve safety and make companies more efficient; however, finding the right tool for the job can be a challenge.

The Protective Marketplace, powered by Roadz, provides fleet safety managers with a digital marketplace to research and buy third-party solutions through an integrated and seamless experience.

“This new capability speaks to where we’re going as an organization – this is focused on making the roads, and people, safer,” said Harry Storck, Director, Risk Controls. “We are enabling efficient access to impactful safety solutions, increasing the value Protective delivers to clients and prospective clients.”

The types of resources available through the Protective Marketplace include:

• Distracted Driving • Driver Gamification • Driver Behavior • Roadside Assistance • Camera & ADAS • Asset Tracking • Driver Training • Regulatory Compliance • HR Solutions

The Protective Marketplace is a way to connect customers to products and services that can improve safety and reduce liability. Protective is the only insurance provider offering this marketplace.



About Protective Insurance

Based in Carmel, Indiana, Protective Insurance Company is a property-casualty insurer specializing in transportation and workers’ compensation through its underwriting companies, Protective Insurance Company and Sagamore Insurance Company. With a 90-year tradition of delivering the highest-quality, customized insurance products, Protective Insurance Company offers coverages for trucking fleets, workers’ compensation, and independent contractors through its agency partners retail distribution channels and program businesses. For more information, visit www.protectiveinsurance.com.

About Roadz

Based in Palo Alto, California, Roadz connects commercial fleets to an ecosystem of smart fleet solutions through a data-enabled marketplace. Roadz marketplace can be embedded into the existing customer portals of telematics service providers, insurance carriers, fleet management companies, vehicle manufacturers and others to enable their fleet customers to discover, buy and use smart fleet solutions to achieve their goals. For more information visit www.roadz.com.



