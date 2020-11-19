  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Director/PDMR Shareholding

November 19, 2020 | About: RDS.A +0.58% RDS.B +0.99%

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

November 19, 2020

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
NameAnn Godbehere
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusNon-executive Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB American Depositary Share (ADS)
Identification CodeUS7802591070
Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
Price$32.22
Volume2,650
Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

2,650

$32.22
Date of TransactionNovember 18, 2020
Place of TransactionNew York (XNYS)


Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

