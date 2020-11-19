  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividends

November 19, 2020 | About: NYSE:BDC +0.14%


The Board of Directors of Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) today declared a quarterly dividend to holders of common stock of $0.05 per share payable on January 7, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 18, 2020.



About Belden



Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at [url="]www.belden.com[/url] or follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.

