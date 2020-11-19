Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has increased its regular quarterly dividend by 11 percent to 71 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on Jan. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 15, 2020.Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software and video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at [url="]www.motorolasolutions.com[/url].

