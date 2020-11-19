Moody's Corporation to Present at Investor Meeting

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) announced today that Andrea Blackman, Global Head of ESG, will be presenting at the Atlantic Equities European Investor Meeting on Monday, November 23, 2020.
The presentation will be recorded and the webcast can be accessed at Moody’s Investor Relations website shortly thereafter, [url="]ir.moodys.com[/url].
ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION
Moody’s (NYSE:NYSE:MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at [url="]moodys.com%2Fabout[/url].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005933/en/