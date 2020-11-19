  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
GOCO FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds GoHealth, Inc. Investors of Important Friday Deadline in Securities Class Action – GOCO

November 19, 2020 | About: NAS:GOCO +2.04%


Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with GoHealth’s July 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO”) of the important November 20, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for GoHealth investors under the federal securities laws.



To join the GoHealth class action, go to [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rosenlegal.com%2Fcases-register-1939.html[/url] or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.



According to the lawsuit, the registration statement was negligently prepared and failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO: (1) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (2) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn as a result of its unique business model and limited carrier base; (3) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company’s concentrated carrier business model, and GoHealth’s efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (4) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (5) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the IPO. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 20, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.rosenlegal.com%2Fcases-register-1939.html[/url] or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].



NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.



Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fthe-rosen-law-firm[/url], on Twitter: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Frosen_firm[/url] or on Facebook: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Frosenlawfirm%2F[/url].



Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



-------------------------------



Contact Information:



Laurence Rosen, Esq.


Phillip Kim, Esq.


The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor


New York, NY 10016


Tel: (212) 686-1060


Toll Free: (866) 767-3653


Fax: (212) 202-3827


[email protected]


[email protected]


[email protected]


[url="]www.rosenlegal.com[/url]

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005998/en/


