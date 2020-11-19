  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

In 2021, Americans Will Spend An Average of $5,952/Year for Health Insurance.

November 19, 2020 | About: NAS:TREE -5.76%

West Virginia, New York, Wyoming, Vermont and Louisiana residents pay the highest health insurance premiums in the country, ValuePenguin.com finds.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With Open Enrollment underway, a new ValuePenguin.com analysis has found that in 2021, Americans will spend an average of $496 per month, or $5,952 per year on health insurance, if they purchase a Health Insurance Marketplace plan. There was a slight 1.59% decrease in premiums from the 2020 plan year, but analysts found significant variations across states, and health insurance plan type:

ValuePenguin (PRNewsfoto/ValuePenguin.com)

  • West Virginia, New York, Wyoming, Vermont and Louisiana residents pay the highest health insurance premiums in the country — premiums here are 43.14%, 41%, 34.73%, 30.50% and 26.45% above the national average.
  • New Hampshire, Maryland, New Mexico, Minnesota and Washington residents pay the lowest health insurance premiums in the country — premiums here are 32.55%, 30.19%, 29.68%, 27.26% and 20.66% below the national average.
  • Indiana, New Jersey and Delaware had the largest increase in health insurance costs year over year — 10%, 9% and 8% respectively ($42, $43 and $37).
  • Iowa, Maryland and Maine had the largest decrease in health insurance costs year over year — 20%, 17%, and 15% respectively ($110, $69 and $78).
  • Notably, New Jersey saw rates increase 9% from 2020, after the introduction of their new state run health insurance marketplace. Pennsylvania, which also introduced a state run health insurance marketplace, saw health insurance costs decrease 8% from 2020.
  • The most restrictive health insurance policies - namely HMO (health maintenance organization) and POS (point of service) saw the biggest drop in premiums, compared to other types of plans, falling close to 10.67% and 9.04% compared to 2020. By metal tier, Bronze tier health plans saw the sharpest decrease in premiums, falling 6.86% compared to the 2020 plan year.

According to ValuePenguin.com Health Insurance expert Sterling Price, "Despite decreases in average premiums nationally, most Americans will see their premiums increase slightly for the 2021 plan year, due to COVID-19." He adds, "Insurers are anticipating a surge in medical claims from the many Americans who delayed surgeries or medical procedures in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the COVID-19 Vaccination. These factors have led to some insurers adding a slight bump to premiums for the 2021 plan year."

ValuePenguin.com analysts looked at the thousands of Health Insurance plans available from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Using the rates and premiums for each plan, averages were calculated for a variety of variables such as metal tier, family size, county and state. To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/average-cost-of-health-insurance

How Much Will Health Insurance Cost In Your State in 2021?

Rank

State

Monthly
cost

Annual
cost

% Change from
National
average

2021
Average
(Monthly)

2020 Average
(Monthly)

% change
year over
year

1

West Virginia

$712

$8,540

43.14%

$712

$666

6.82%

2

New York

$701

$8,413

41.00%

$701

$698

0.43%

3

Wyoming

$670

$8,039

34.73%

$670

$766

-12.54%

4

Vermont

$649

$7,786

30.50%

$649

$631

2.86%

5

Louisiana

$629

$7,545

26.45%

$629

$596

5.42%

6

Nebraska

$615

$7,379

23.68%

$615

$648

-5.17%

7

Massachusetts

$599

$7,184

20.41%

$599

$568

5.45%

8

California

$588

$7,056

18.27%

$588

$576

2.03%

9

Alaska

$572

$6,869

15.13%

$572

$614

-6.70%

10

Nevada

$566

$6,792

13.84%

$566

$556

1.85%

11

South Dakota

$561

$6,730

12.79%

$561

$556

0.91%

12

Missouri

$548

$6,572

10.15%

$548

$578

-5.21%

13

New Jersey

$543

$6,521

9.29%

$543

$501

8.54%

14

Oklahoma

$539

$6,464

8.34%

$539

$588

-8.32%

15

Florida

$528

$6,336

6.19%

$528

$554

-4.75%

16

North Carolina

$521

$6,247

4.70%

$521

$490

6.19%

17

Illinois

$517

$6,203

3.97%

$517

$537

-3.70%

18

Alabama

$514

$6,163

3.29%

$514

$488

5.21%

19

Delaware

$513

$6,154

3.14%

$513

$475

7.88%

20

Kansas

$511

$6,138

2.87%

$511

$517

-1.06%

21

Tennessee

$495

$5,937

-0.50%

$495

$491

0.73%

22

Texas

$492

$5,900

-1.12%

$492

$508

-3.18%

23

Arizona

$490

$5,877

-1.50%

$490

$487

0.66%

24

Georgia

$489

$5,874

-1.56%

$489

$490

-0.16%

25

Mississippi

$485

$5,821

-2.43%

$485

$500

-2.98%

26

Utah

$477

$5,730

-3.97%

$477

$493

-3.22%

27

Idaho

$477

$5,723

-4.08%

$477

$485

-1.76%

28

Kentucky

$470

$5,641

-5.46%

$470

$455

3.30%

29

Oregon

$467

$5,603

-6.09%

$467

$441

5.81%

30

South Carolina

$462

$5,550

-6.98%

$462

$501

-7.67%

31

Indiana

$462

$5,543

-7.10%

$462

$420

9.92%

32

Wisconsin

$461

$5,527

-7.37%

$461

$486

-5.16%

33

Iowa

$451

$5,411

-9.32%

$451

$561

-19.56%

34

Montana

$449

$5,393

-9.62%

$449

$448

0.32%

35

Pennsylvania

$449

$5,218

-9.69%

$449

$471

5.00%

36

Hawaii

$446

$5,353

-10.27%

$446

$456

-2.09%

37

Virginia

$443

$5,318

-10.87%

$443

$466

-4.93%

38

Ohio

$435

$5,223

-12.46%

$435

$456

-4.56%

39

Maine

$431

$5,172

-13.32%

$431

$509

-15.32%

40

Arkansas

$426

$5,112

-14.33%

$426

$405

5.18%

41

Rhode Island

$417

$4,999

-16.22%

$417

$387

7.64%

42

North Dakota

$410

$4,923

-17.49%

$410

$387

6.13%

43

Michigan

$402

$4,828

-19.08%

$402

$417

-3.49%

44

Washington

$394

$4,734

-20.66%

$394

$409

-3.50%

45

Minnesota

$362

$4,340

-27.26%

$362

$362

-0.20%

46

New Mexico

$350

$4,196

-29.68%

$350

$364

-3.89%

47

Maryland

$344

$4,122

-30.91%

$344

$413

-16.75%

48

New Hampshire

$335

$4,024

-32.55%

$335

$383

-12.38%

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Additional Information: https://www.valuepenguin.com/health-insurance

Media Contact:
Divya Sangam (Ms.)
646 693 8445
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-2021--americans-will-spend-an-average-of-5-952year-for-health-insurance-301177534.html

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)