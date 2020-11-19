Welltower Once Again Named to 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World and North American Indices

TOLEDO, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), today announced that it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the third consecutive year and to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the fifth consecutive year.

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices ("DJSI") are considered among the most important global indicators of sustainability leadership, evaluating companies on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors relevant to their industry. The Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index represents the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria and the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI in terms of their sustainability performance.

"We congratulate Welltower for being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North American Indices," said Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global. "A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being an industry-leader in sustainability practices. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, Welltower has distinguished itself for its continued commitment to people and planet."

"Welltower is honored to be included in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the third consecutive year and the North American Index for the fifth consecutive year," said Shankh Mitra, Welltower's CEO and CIO. "We strive every year to demonstrate best practices and to meet the most ambitious goals as recognized by the global leaders in ESG compliance and performance."

Welltower has achieved the following sustainability milestones over the past twelve months:

Recognized in the top 20% of all companies included in Newsweek's inaugural America's Most Responsible Companies 2020

Earned the United States Environmental Protection Agency's ("EPA") prestigious recognition of ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year in 2020 for the second year in a row reinforcing our ongoing efforts to promote energy efficiency across our portfolio and to our tenants and operating partners

Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for the second time by CR Magazine in 2020

Named Green Lease Leader for the second consecutive year, this time at a Gold level

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.

For more information on Welltower's sustainability efforts, please visit the 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, available at: www.welltower.com/responsibility

