Sanmina Corp (SANM) Chairman and CEO Jure Sola Sold $2.1 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Sanmina Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jure Sola (insider trades) sold 64,557 shares of SANM on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $32.44 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Sanmina Corp is engaged in the business of Integrated Manufacturing Solutions and Components, Products, and Services, which includes interconnect systems and mechanical systems. Sanmina Corp has a market cap of $2.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $31.74 with a P/E ratio of 15.98 and P/S ratio of 0.31. Sanmina Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Sanmina Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Global Human Resources Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,686 shares of SANM stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $32.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.14% since.

