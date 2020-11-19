Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) SVP & CFO David R Callen Sold $898,534 of Shares

SVP & CFO of Sleep Number Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David R Callen (insider trades) sold 12,265 shares of SNBR on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $73.26 a share. The total sale was $898,534.

Sleep Number Corp offer consumers with individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of SLEEP NUMBER beds and bedding accessories. Sleep Number Corp has a market cap of $1.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.61 with a P/E ratio of 20.35 and P/S ratio of 1.19. Sleep Number Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Sleep Number Corp the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Sleep Number Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 9,802 shares of SNBR stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $71.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.13% since.

President and CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 32,148 shares of SNBR stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $71.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.13% since.

President and CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of SNBR stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $66.69. The price of the stock has increased by 7.38% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP & CFO David R Callen sold 12,265 shares of SNBR stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $73.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.25% since.

SVP & CFO David R Callen sold 4,178 shares of SNBR stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $71.59. The price of the stock has increased by 0.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Kathleen L Nedorostek sold 800 shares of SNBR stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $63.28. The price of the stock has increased by 13.16% since.

Director Stephen L Jr Gulis sold 9,902 shares of SNBR stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $64.62. The price of the stock has increased by 10.82% since.

SVP & CIO Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 1,305 shares of SNBR stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $64. The price of the stock has increased by 11.89% since.

Director Brenda J Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of SNBR stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $61.91. The price of the stock has increased by 15.67% since.

SVP & CIO Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of SNBR stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $64.15. The price of the stock has increased by 11.63% since.

