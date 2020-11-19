Spok Holdings Inc (SPOK) President & CEO Vincent D Kelly Bought $98,300 of Shares

President & CEO of Spok Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vincent D Kelly (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of SPOK on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $9.83 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $98,300.

Spok Holdings Inc is a provider of critical communication solutions for enterprises to the healthcare, government, public safety and other industries. It offers paging services and selected software solutions in the United States and abroad. Spok Holdings Inc has a market cap of $186.390 million; its shares were traded at around $9.77 with and P/S ratio of 1.21. The dividend yield of Spok Holdings Inc stocks is 5.11%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Spok Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Vincent D Kelly bought 10,000 shares of SPOK stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $9.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.61% since.

President & CEO Vincent D Kelly bought 5,000 shares of SPOK stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $9.31. The price of the stock has increased by 4.94% since.

President & CEO Vincent D Kelly bought 5,000 shares of SPOK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $9.2. The price of the stock has increased by 6.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Christine Cournoyer bought 2,303 shares of SPOK stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $9.59. The price of the stock has increased by 1.88% since.

Director Christine Cournoyer bought 2,833 shares of SPOK stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $9.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.61% since.

Director Matthew Oristano bought 2,000 shares of SPOK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $9.27. The price of the stock has increased by 5.39% since.

Director Brian Oreilly bought 4,000 shares of SPOK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $9.2. The price of the stock has increased by 6.2% since.

Director Todd J Stein bought 14,321 shares of SPOK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $9.23. The price of the stock has increased by 5.85% since.

