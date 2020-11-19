Emcor Group Inc (EME) Chairman, President and CEO Anthony Guzzi Sold $1.2 million of Shares

Chairman, President and CEO of Emcor Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony Guzzi (insider trades) sold 14,224 shares of EME on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $85.01 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

EMCOR Group Inc an electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services firms. It services include installation of electrical distribution systems, voice and data communication systems, and environmental controls within buildings. EMCOR Group Inc has a market cap of $4.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $86.44 with a P/E ratio of 34.85 and P/S ratio of 0.53. The dividend yield of EMCOR Group Inc stocks is 0.38%. EMCOR Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated EMCOR Group Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President and CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of EME stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $85.01. The price of the stock has increased by 1.68% since.

Chairman, President and CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of EME stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $80.02. The price of the stock has increased by 8.02% since.

