  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Iheartmedia Inc (IHRT) CEO and Director Robert W Pittman Bought $203,000 of Shares

November 19, 2020 | About: IHRT -3.15%

CEO and Director of Iheartmedia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert W Pittman (insider trades) bought 20,000 shares of IHRT on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $10.15 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $203,000.

iHeartMedia Inc is a media and entertainment company. It is engaged in broadcast and digital radio, out-of-home, mobile and on-demand entertainment and information services for national audiences and local communities. iHeartMedia Inc has a market cap of $692.890 million; its shares were traded at around $9.84 with and P/S ratio of 0.05. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with iHeartMedia Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Director Robert W Pittman bought 20,000 shares of IHRT stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $10.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.05% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IHRT, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)