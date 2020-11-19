Iheartmedia Inc (IHRT) CEO and Director Robert W Pittman Bought $203,000 of Shares

CEO and Director of Iheartmedia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert W Pittman (insider trades) bought 20,000 shares of IHRT on 11/19/2020 at an average price of $10.15 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $203,000.

iHeartMedia Inc is a media and entertainment company. It is engaged in broadcast and digital radio, out-of-home, mobile and on-demand entertainment and information services for national audiences and local communities. iHeartMedia Inc has a market cap of $692.890 million; its shares were traded at around $9.84 with and P/S ratio of 0.05. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with iHeartMedia Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Director Robert W Pittman bought 20,000 shares of IHRT stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $10.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.05% since.

