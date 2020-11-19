Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc (CDAY) Chairman and CEO David D Ossip Sold $48.1 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David D Ossip (insider trades) sold 506,991 shares of CDAY on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $94.9 a share. The total sale was $48.1 million.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a market cap of $14.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.35 with a P/E ratio of 1216.88 and P/S ratio of 17.36.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO David D Ossip sold 506,991 shares of CDAY stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $94.9. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of CDAY stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $95.51. The price of the stock has increased by 1.93% since.

10% Owner Holdings, Inc. Cannae sold 2,139,227 shares of CDAY stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $93. The price of the stock has increased by 4.68% since.

