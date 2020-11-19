Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) CEO & Chairman of the Board Valentin P Gapontsev Sold $3.2 million of Shares

CEO & Chairman of the Board of Ipg Photonics Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Valentin P Gapontsev (insider trades) sold 16,171 shares of IPGP on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $199.14 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

IPG Photonics Corp is a developer and manufacturer of fiber lasers and amplifiers for diverse applications in numerous markets. The company sells its products globally to OEMs, system integrators and end users in a wide range of diverse markets. IPG Photonics Corp has a market cap of $10.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $201.00 with a P/E ratio of 102.01 and P/S ratio of 9.22. IPG Photonics Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated IPG Photonics Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with IPG Photonics Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Valentin P Gapontsev sold 68,829 shares of IPGP stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $202.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.91% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 15,092 shares of IPGP stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $206.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Thomas J Burgomaster sold 2,160 shares of IPGP stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $200.61. The price of the stock has increased by 0.19% since.

SVP, Secretary & Gen Counsel, 10% Owner Angelo P Lopresti sold 3,677 shares of IPGP stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $209.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.24% since.

SVP, Components, 10% Owner Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 16,667 shares of IPGP stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $207.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.33% since.

Director Catherine P Lego sold 8,508 shares of IPGP stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $198.34. The price of the stock has increased by 1.34% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IPGP, click here