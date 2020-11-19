Mbia Inc (MBI) CEO & President William C Fallon Bought $617,000 of Shares

CEO & President of Mbia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William C Fallon (insider trades) bought 100,000 shares of MBI on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $6.17 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $617,000.

MBIA Inc is engaged in providing financial guarantee insurance to the United States public finance markets. Its segments are U.S. public finance insurance; corporate; international and structured finance insurance. MBIA Inc has a market cap of $327.360 million; its shares were traded at around $6.07 with and P/S ratio of 1.74. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with MBIA Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

