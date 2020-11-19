Bigcommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez Sold $7 million of Shares

CFO of Bigcommerce Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Alvarez (insider trades) sold 105,762 shares of BIGC on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $65.79 a share. The total sale was $7 million.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.49 with and P/S ratio of 27.16. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with BigCommerce Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO; Chairman Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of BIGC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $65.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Services Officer Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of BIGC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $65.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Pearson sold 38,926 shares of BIGC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $65.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.

Chief Sales Officer Marc Ostryniec sold 34,994 shares of BIGC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $65.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.

Chief Legal Officer &Secretary Jeff Mengoli sold 25,667 shares of BIGC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $65.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Russell Scott Klein sold 74,425 shares of BIGC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $65.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.

