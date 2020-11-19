  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bigcommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez Sold $7 million of Shares

November 19, 2020 | About: BIGC -0.69%

CFO of Bigcommerce Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Alvarez (insider trades) sold 105,762 shares of BIGC on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $65.79 a share. The total sale was $7 million.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.49 with and P/S ratio of 27.16. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with BigCommerce Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO; Chairman Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of BIGC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $65.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Robert Alvarez sold 105,762 shares of BIGC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $65.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Services Officer Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of BIGC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $65.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.
  • Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Pearson sold 38,926 shares of BIGC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $65.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.
  • Chief Sales Officer Marc Ostryniec sold 34,994 shares of BIGC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $65.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer &Secretary Jeff Mengoli sold 25,667 shares of BIGC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $65.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.
  • Chief Commercial Officer Russell Scott Klein sold 74,425 shares of BIGC stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $65.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BIGC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)