Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) President & CEO Oleg Khaykin Sold $2.2 million of Shares

President & CEO of Viavi Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Oleg Khaykin (insider trades) sold 160,892 shares of VIAV on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $13.61 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network testing, monitoring, and assurance products to communications service providers, wireless operators, cable operators, network-equipment manufacturers and enterprises. Viavi Solutions Inc has a market cap of $3.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $13.62 with a P/E ratio of 85.13 and P/S ratio of 2.82. Viavi Solutions Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Viavi Solutions Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of VIAV stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $13.61. The price of the stock has increased by 0.07% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of VIAV stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $13.16. The price of the stock has increased by 3.5% since.

