Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, McDonald's Corp, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Intel Corp

Investment company Jupiter Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, McDonald's Corp, FedEx Corp, Broadcom Inc, sells PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Intel Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GS, MCD, FDX, AVGO, CMG, UPS, MOS, MDT, SFTBY, CRM, NOW, KO, CMCSA, FLEX, PENN, DKNG, FB, CROX, RYN,
- Added Positions: AAPL, PEP, JPS, NEA,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, GOOGL, AMT, CVS, HD, PYPL, NKE, MA, JNJ, DIS, BRK.B, MS, MRNA, PFE, AMZN, CCK, LMT, BG, MSFT, TSN, ATVI, DOCU, VZ, TTWO, CRSP, MRK, CDNS, CCI, NFJ, NFLX, CVX, GOOG, CSCO, PMM, ETN, WFC, COP, MU, BABA, MMM,
- Sold Out: NOBL, ITB, SHY, GLD, IEF, WORK, PCG, ENTG, SAFM, LLY, BMY, VRTX, SPY, SEE, CHD, CFX, XOM, SSNC, STNE, PFN,
For the details of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jupiter+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 71,587 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.92%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,285 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.61%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 29,502 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.52%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 25,182 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,183 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.36%
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $224.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 10,125 shares as of .New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $215.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of .New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $279.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 6,215 shares as of .New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $384.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,480 shares as of .New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1056.45 and $1379.03, with an estimated average price of $1204.45. The stock is now traded at around $1310.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 890 shares as of .New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $166.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 63.37%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 56,343 shares as of .Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $143.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 21,590 shares as of .Added: Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $8.43 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $8.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 142,548 shares as of .Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (NOBL)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $66.66 and $75.41, with an estimated average price of $71.74.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (ITB)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $43.07 and $56.72, with an estimated average price of $52.24.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.Sold Out: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 83.84%. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.41%. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC still held 15,100 shares as of .Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.66%. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1758.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.84%. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC still held 4,606 shares as of .Reduced: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 30.52%. The sale prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $238.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC still held 29,502 shares as of .Reduced: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 67.51%. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $66.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC still held 23,045 shares as of .Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 30.13%. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $270.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.42%. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC still held 25,182 shares as of .Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 31.53%. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $190.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.4%. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC still held 33,830 shares as of .
