MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on September 30, 2020

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on September 30, 2020. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc offers high-performance analog RF, microwave, millimeterwave & photonic semiconductor products for diverse applications ranging from optical, satellite, wired & wireless networks to military and civil radar systems. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a market cap of $2.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.47 with and P/S ratio of 5.41. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. .

For the last quarter MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc reported a revenue of $147.2 million, compared with the revenue of $112.2 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $530.0 million, an increase of 6.1% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc had an average revenue growth rate of 2% a year.

The reported loss per diluted share was 69 cents for the year, compared with the loss per share of $0.03 in the previous year. The MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc had an operating margin of 0.85%, compared with the operating margin of -19.22% a year before. The 10-year historical median operating margin of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc is 1.78%. The profitability rank of the company is 4 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has the cash and cash equivalents of $129.4 million, compared with $75.5 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $681.2 million, compared with $684.8 million in the previous year. The company's operating income of cannot cover its interest payment during the last fiscal year. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a financial strength rank of 4 (out of 10).

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Peter Y Chung sold 420,368 shares of MTSI stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $42.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

Chairman, 10% Owner John L Ocampo sold 93,730 shares of MTSI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $42.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.14% since.

SVP, Global Sales Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,093 shares of MTSI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $44.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.96% since.

Chairman, 10% Owner John L Ocampo sold 146,270 shares of MTSI stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $41.66. The price of the stock has increased by 1.94% since.

SVP, GC, HR & Secretary Ambra R. Roth sold 943 shares of MTSI stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $40.49. The price of the stock has increased by 4.89% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of MTSI, click here.