Kansas City Southern (KSU) EVP & Chief Innovation Officer Brian D. Hancock Sold $576,480 of Shares

EVP & Chief Innovation Officer of Kansas City Southern (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian D. Hancock (insider trades) sold 3,000 shares of KSU on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $192.16 a share. The total sale was $576,480.

Kansas City Southern is engaged in the development of roadways and railways. The company is focused on growing the north/south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the United States. Kansas City Southern has a market cap of $17.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $189.06 with a P/E ratio of 31.27 and P/S ratio of 6.80. The dividend yield of Kansas City Southern stocks is 0.86%. Kansas City Southern had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Kansas City Southern the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Chief Marketing Officer Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of KSU stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $189.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.09% since.

Executive Vice President Warren K Erdman sold 3,036 shares of KSU stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $189.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.12% since.

President & Exec Rep of Sub Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of KSU stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $186.39. The price of the stock has increased by 1.43% since.

