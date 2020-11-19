  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) EVP, Daily Operations Gregory D Wells Sold $709,769 of Shares

November 19, 2020 | About: LUV +1.05%

EVP, Daily Operations of Southwest Airlines Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory D Wells (insider trades) sold 15,166 shares of LUV on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $46.8 a share. The total sale was $709,769.

Southwest Airlines Co is one of largest domestic carrier in the United States. The company operates approximately 700 aircraft constituting an all-Boeing fleet and specializes in short-haul flights and several international locations. Southwest Airlines Co has a market cap of $27.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.08 with and P/S ratio of 1.92. The dividend yield of Southwest Airlines Co stocks is 0.79%. Southwest Airlines Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 22.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Southwest Airlines Co. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Daily Operations Gregory D Wells sold 15,166 shares of LUV stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $46.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.54% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LUV, click here

.

