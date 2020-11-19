Colgate-palmolive Co (CL) Chairman, President & CEO Noel R. Wallace Sold $1.8 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Colgate-palmolive Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Noel R. Wallace (insider trades) sold 21,446 shares of CL on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $85.86 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is a consumer products company. It provides services such as oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Colgate-Palmolive Co has a market cap of $73.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $85.38 with a P/E ratio of 27.27 and P/S ratio of 4.54. The dividend yield of Colgate-Palmolive Co stocks is 2.04%. Colgate-Palmolive Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.90% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of CL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $83.8. The price of the stock has increased by 1.89% since.

Chairman, President & CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of CL stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $83.59. The price of the stock has increased by 2.14% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Henning I Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of CL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $85.22. The price of the stock has increased by 0.19% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Grp Pres, LatAm,AsiaPac&AF/Eus Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of CL stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $85.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.36% since.

Grp Pres, LatAm,AsiaPac&AF/Eus Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 7,500 shares of CL stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $85. The price of the stock has increased by 0.45% since.

Vice President and Controller Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of CL stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $84.5. The price of the stock has increased by 1.04% since.

CLO and Secretary Jennifer Daniels sold 20,693 shares of CL stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $84.33. The price of the stock has increased by 1.25% since.

Director John T Cahill sold 5,583 shares of CL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $85.31. The price of the stock has increased by 0.08% since.

