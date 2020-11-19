Allison Transmission Closes Offering of $1 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount of 3.750% Senior Notes Due 2031

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) (“Allison” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Allison Transmission, Inc. (the “Issuer”), completed its previously announced offering of $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.750% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) in a private placement (the “Offering”) exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Issuer used the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and to pay related fees and expenses.

“The successful closing of this offering supports our long-standing commitment to prudent balance sheet management and our opportunistic approach to the capital markets with a focus on a low-cost, flexible and pre-payable debt structure with long-date maturities,” said Fred Bohley, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at Allison. “As a result of this offering, we anticipate an annual savings of approximately $12.5 million in interest expense, with the earliest maturity on our long-term debt due in 2026.”

The Company also announced that the Issuer entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) to the credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities. Pursuant to the Amendment, among other things, the Issuer increased the commitments under its revolving credit facility from $600 million to $650 million and extended the maturity date thereof to September 2025.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.

