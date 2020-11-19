Geron Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today reported that it has granted a non-statutory stock option to purchase an aggregate of 80,000 shares of Geron common stock as an inducement to a newly-hired employee in connection with commencement of employment with the Company.The stock option was granted on November 18, 2020 at an exercise price of $1.90 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Geron common stock on the date of grant. The stock option has a 10-year term and vests over four years, with 12.5% of the shares underlying the option vesting on the six-month anniversary of commencement of employment and the remaining shares vesting over the following 42 months in equal installments of whole shares, subject to continued employment with Geron through the applicable vesting dates. The option was granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and is subject to the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant and Geron’s 2018 Inducement Award Plan, which was adopted December 14, 2018 and provides for the granting of stock options to new employees.Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. For more information about Geron, visit [url="]www.geron.com[/url].

