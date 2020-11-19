Tiffany Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

The Board of Directors of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share of Common Stock. The dividend will be paid on December 22, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2020. Future dividends are subject to declaration by the directors.Additionally, Tiffany & Co. plans to report its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020 on November 24, 2020 by issuing a news release.About Tiffany & Co.:In 1837, Charles Lewis Tiffany founded his company in New York City where his store was soon acclaimed as the palace of jewels for its exceptional gemstones. Since then, TIFFANY & CO. has become synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence. During the 20th century, its fame thrived worldwide with store network expansion and continuous cultural relevance, as exemplified by Truman Capote’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the film starring Audrey Hepburn.Today, with more than 14,000 employees, TIFFANY & CO. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market jewelry, watches and luxury accessories - including nearly 5,000 skilled artisans who cut diamonds and craft jewelry in the Company’s workshops, realizing its commitment to superlative quality. TIFFANY & CO. has a long-standing commitment to conducting its business responsibly, sustaining the natural environment, prioritizing diversity and inclusion, and positively impacting the communities in which we operate.The Company operates more than 300 TIFFANY & CO. retail stores worldwide as part of its omni-channel approach. To learn more about TIFFANY & CO., as well as its commitment to sustainability, please visit [url="]www.tiffany.com[/url].TIF-D

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119006325/en/