Talya Nevo-Hacohen Named a Winner of the Orange County Business Journal's Women In Business Awards

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announces that its Chief Investment Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, was named as one of the winners of the Orange County Business Journal's Women In Business Awards.

The 26th Annual Women in Business Awards Program honors exceptional business and professional Orange County women and Ms. Nevo-Hacohen was selected from over 200 nominees to receive this prestigious honor.

Commenting on this accomplishment, Sabra’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Matros said, “Talya joined Sabra in connection with our separation from Sun Healthcare, and this week marks our tenth anniversary. Talya has been central to Sabra’s growth as its Chief Investment Officer. She sets a high standard for the amazing team of professionals she has developed and earned the respect of the industry. On a more personal note, it’s been amazing to have had the opportunity to work side by side with Talya. Talya - on behalf of the entire Sabra team, thank you for your outstanding contributions over these past ten years.“

About Sabra

