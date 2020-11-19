  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Leveraged Finance Conference

November 19, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. ( MERC) today announced that David K. Ure, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:

BofA Securities 2020 Virtual Leveraged Finance Conference
Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020
Presentation at 10:30 AM ET

A copy of the presentation will be posted in the “Investors - Current Documents” section on the Company’s web site (https://mercerint.com/investors/current-documents/) on the morning of the event.

At Mercer International Inc., we are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. We are a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the continuing effects of the recent economic and financial turmoil, the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

APPROVED BY:
David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA
President & CEO
604-684-1099

David K. Ure, CPA, CGA
Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary
604-684-1099

