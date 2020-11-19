Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q4 Dividend of $0.17 Per Share

MOOREFIELD, W.V., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) ( SMMF) today announces its Board of Directors recently declared a fourth quarter 2020 dividend of $0.17 per share payable on December 31, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2020.



Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.95 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates forty banking locations.