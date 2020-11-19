  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Host Virtual Investor Day

November 19, 2020 | About: PHAT +2.04%
  • Event to be webcast on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, today confirmed it will host a virtual Investor Day on December 14, 2020 from 1 pm to 3:30 pm Eastern Time. Members of Phathom’s management team and gastroenterology key opinion leaders will provide updates on the company’s pipeline and commercial strategy.

Those interested in participating are invited to pre-register at http://bit.ly/PHAT-investor-day-2020. A replay of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available after the meeting on the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/.

About Phathom
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/phathompharma.

CONTACTS

Media Contact:
Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Todd Branning
1-877-742-8466
[email protected]

