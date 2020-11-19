Radiant Logistics Announces Continued Expansion Of Adcom Network With New Operations In Jacksonville, Florida

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, welcomes continued expansion of its Adcom network with a new location in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jacksonville operation will leverage Radiant's robust technology platform, purchasing power and global network to provide a comprehensive level of domestic and international freight forwarding and logistics services.

"For us, the Radiant Network provides what we need in terms of people, process and technology to succeed"

With over 50 years in combined experience, Sean Spillane and Jody Fooshe lead Adcom Jacksonville in servicing a diversified base of domestic and international customers. "We are very excited to be a part of the Adcom and the Radiant Network," says Spillane. "We are a people and service-oriented group. For us, the Radiant Network provides what we need in terms of people, process and technology to succeed, grow and bring value to our own customers, even in the current climate of challenge and change. We are delighted to be flying the Radiant/Adcom flag here in Jacksonville."

Says Tammy Taupier, Radiant Regional VP for this newest location: "I am excited that Sean, Jody and team have joined us, adding their knowledge, Jacksonville presence and tenure in the industry to our organization. Their expertise, particularly in time-sensitive movements of manufacturing and heavy equipment to include imports, warehousing and coordination of final delivery is a perfect fit for the Radiant Network."

Adds Bohn Crain, Chairman and CEO for Radiant: "Radiant remains committed to supporting our logistics entrepreneurs like Sean and Jody, who help create the ultimate value we bring to customers across the globe. We are also proud to recognize Adcom-Jacksonville as one of our first locations to be on-boarded directly to our new SAP TM platform in connection with their decision to join the Radiant Network. We are excited to be able to support them through such a robust solution set and look forward to celebrating their continued success for years to come."

About Adcom Worldwide:

For over 25 years, Adcom Worldwide has offered the finest specialized services available in the transportation industry. In 2008, Adcom Worldwide joined the Radiant family of companies, which provides worldwide transportation and logistics services through a network of over 100 company-owned and operating partner locations across North America. The company services a diversified account base that includes manufacturers, distributors and government agencies, using a network of independent carriers and integrated service partners positioned strategically around the world. To learn more about Adcom and how to join the Radiant Network, please contact Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO: 1.800.843.4784 or email [email protected].

About Radiant Logistics, Inc.:

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is the publicly traded parent company of Adcom Worldwide and a comprehensive North American provider of third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding future operating performance, events, trends and plans. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While it is impossible to identify all of the factors that may cause our actual operating performance, events, trends or plans to differ materially from those set forth in such forward looking statements, we have identified certain of the more salient risk factors in our filings with Securities and Exchange Commission and other public documents and press releases which can be found on our web-site (www.RadiantDelivers.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof.

