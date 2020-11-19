  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date of the 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting

November 19, 2020 | About: NYSE:KMB +0.48%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2020

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share. The dividend is payable on January 5, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 4, 2020.

This represents the 48th consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 86th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders.

The company also announced that it will hold its next annual shareholder meeting on April 29, 2021.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

[KMB-F]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_RGB_Blue_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-declares-quarterly-dividend-and-announces-date-of-the-2021-annual-shareholder-meeting-301177671.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation


