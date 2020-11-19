Genesco Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Hold Conference Call on December 4, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) today announced that the Company will report results for the third quarter fiscal 2021 on December 4, 2020, before the market opens, and hold its quarterly earnings conference call at 7:30 a.m. (central) the same day.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at http://genesco.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

An audio archive of the call will be available at http://genesco.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results for up to one year

In addition, a summary of the third quarter results and guidance will be available on the Genesco website on December 4, 2020 , at http://genesco.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

About Genesco Inc.

Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear and accessories in more than 1,475 retail stores throughout the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Schuh Kids, Little Burgundy, Johnston & Murphy, and on internet websites www.journeys.com , www.journeyskidz.com , www.journeys.ca , www.littleburgundyshoes.com , www.schuh.co.uk , www.johnstonmurphy.com , www.johnstonmurphy.ca, and www.dockersshoes.com . In addition, Genesco sells wholesale footwear under its Johnston & Murphy brand, the licensed Dockers brand, the licensed Levi's brand, the licensed Bass brand, and other brands. For more information on Genesco and its operating divisions, please visit www.genesco.com .

