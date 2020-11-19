Air Products Announces Retirement of Board Member Margaret G. McGlynn Following 15 Years of Dedicated Service

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:NYSE:APD) today announced that Margaret G. McGlynn has elected to retire from the Company's Board of Directors, effective November 23, 2020 following

15 years of dedicated service.

Ms. McGlynn's decision to retire comes as she ends a full, 15-year term as an independent director on Air Products' Board, as Air Products has a term limit of 15 years for directors in its Corporate Governance Guidelines. Most recently, she served as a member of the Company's Board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and its Management Development and Compensation Committee.

Ms. McGlynn's contributions to the Air Products Board—including extensive experience in global marketing, government relations, public policy, mergers and acquisitions, and talent management—derived from her prior leadership of the Global Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division of Merck & Co., Inc.; her role as president and chief executive officer of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative; and her service on several boards of directors.

Commenting on Ms. McGlynn's decision to retire, Air Products Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi, said, "On behalf of the Board, our management team and our more than 19,000 employees, I want to thank Margie for 15 years of distinguished service on the Board, during which she has contributed significant human resources, governance and other expertise. Speaking personally, I am grateful for Margie's guidance over the past six years as we have pursued our strategic Five-Point Plan and made Air Products the best performing industrial gas company in the world. We wish Margie happiness and all the best in the future."

