Evergreen Packaging Wins AF&PA's 2020 Leadership In Sustainability Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Packaging has announced that it is the recipient of the American Forest & Paper Association's (AF&PA) 2020 Leadership in Sustainability Award for Sustainable Forest Management for its submission, Family Forests – The Key to Certified Success. Awards were presented at the AF&PA's Presidents Forum online event.

Evergreen Packaging recognized for sustanability leadership

"Our winning project demonstrates Evergreen's commitment to responsible forestry," said John Rooney, President of Evergreen Packaging. "By partnering with the Appalachian Woodlands Alliance and the American Forest Foundation, we've been able to help family forest landowners overcome obstacles to gain forestry certification. That helps us obtain more certified fiber to meet market demand and also helps to ensure healthy forests for years to come."

Evergreen Packaging recognizes that family forests are key to sustainable forestry, and the company is focused on helping family forest landowners increase access to forest certification programs.

"Protecting our Planet's Resources is one of our sustainability pillars, and central to that commitment is the protection of our forests and sustainable forest management," explained Derric Brown, Sustainability Director for Evergreen. "In addition, one of our paths for promoting sustainable forestry is engaging in strategic partnerships."

As a founding member of the Appalachian Woodlands Alliance (AWA), Evergreen Packaging has been instrumental in helping develop the Smallholder Access Program (SAP), a two-year Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® – C016043) pilot program targeted to southern and central Appalachia woodland owners under 250 acres. The Appalachian Woodlands Alliance, including Evergreen as a participant, is the recipient of an important award, the Forest Stewardship Council's 2020 FSC Leadership Award in the Uncommon Partnership category.

"This successful partnership has enabled us to participate in a pilot project designed to improve forest health and to help meet rising customer demand for certified products," says Brown.

In 2019, Evergreen Packaging also committed significant funding to the American Forest Foundation (AFF) to support the development of a Landscape Management Plan (LMP) for the state of South Carolina. This plan encompasses a high level, holistic approach to forest management, incorporating regional priorities such as wildlife habitat, species biodiversity and clean water supplies. These two programs are examples of how Evergreen Packaging is reducing barriers and increasing access for small landowners to participate in forest certification programs. These actions ultimately improve sustainable forest management practices in the United States and support the company's Sustainability Vision to "lead and inspire sustainability stewardship."

Brown explains the long-term goal: "Sustainability is at the heart of what we do. Engaging small landowners in responsible forest management is essential to healthy communities and the sustainability of our forests. Evergreen believes that sustainably managed forests benefit the environment, are crucial to our industry, and the goals of our company and our customers."

Evergreen paper and paperboard produced from certified wood can be found in a variety of products, including PlantCarton® Packaging, cupstock, ovenable trays, and a variety of paper specialty products found in millions of homes throughout the world.

For more information about this award and Evergreen Packaging's sustainability vision visit https://evergreenpackaging.com/wp-content/uploads/EPM-3102020-AFPA-Award-2020-Fact-Sheet.pdf

About Evergreen Packaging ®

Evergreen Packaging, a global leader in paper packaging solutions, makes paper and paperboard products from responsibly sourced fiber which are designed to deliver product freshness, brand distinction and supply chain confidence. Our products are manufactured globally in facilities in the US, Asia, Central America and the Middle East/North Africa. Evergreen Packaging is the number one supplier of liquid packaging board in the world. Evergreen Packaging cartons contain protective layers of plastic (including cap and spout). Fiber used in our products comes from forests in the US where responsible forestry practices are used and where overall growth exceeds harvest. www.evergreenpackaging.com. Evergreen Packaging's parent company is Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE).

