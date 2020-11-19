Kirkland's Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) today announced it will issue its earnings release for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, December 3, 2020, and will host a conference call on the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for the interactive teleconference is (412) 542-4163. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, December 10, 2020, by dialing (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10149811.

A live webcast of Kirkland's quarterly conference call will be available online on the Company's Investor Relations Page on December 3, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for one year.

About Kirkland's, Inc.

Kirkland's, Inc. is a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States, currently operating 381 stores in 35 states as well as an e-commerce website, www.kirklands.com. The Company's stores present a curated selection of distinctive merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, wall décor, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrances, lamps and other home decorating items. The Company's stores offer an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The Company provides its customers an engaging shopping experience characterized by casual, comfortable merchandise with a southern feel and a modern flair at a discernible value. This combination of quality and stylish merchandise, value pricing and a stimulating online and store experience has led the Company to develop a loyal customer base. More information can be found at www.kirklands.com.

